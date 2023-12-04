Pak-Türkiye to finalize, OIC (TPS-OIC) agreement

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP):Pakistan and Türkiye on Monday underscored the imperative to finalize the implementation of the Trade Preferential System among the Member States of the OIC (TPS-OIC) agreement, emphasizing the need for a clear and achievable deadline.

This strategic move is anticipated to unlock the full transformative potential of the agreement, fostering increased intra-OIC trade and propelling both nations towards a more prosperous future, said a press release issued here.

Commerce and Industries Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz engaged in a meeting with Turkish Trade Minister H.E. Dr. Ömer Bolat on the sidelines of the 39th Ministerial of COMCEC.

Hosted by Dr. Bolat, the meeting focused on critical discussions aimed at strengthening economic ties and fostering collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The agenda also encompassed comprehensive talks on enhancing trade and investment, with a commitment to further liberalization through collaborative efforts. Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz briefed his Turkish counterpart on the recent establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and its pivotal role in facilitating investment.

Priority investment areas, including Agriculture, Mining, Energy, and IT, were highlighted, showcasing Pakistan’s commitment to economic diversification and growth.

Dr. Ömer Bolat expressed maximum cooperation in advancing bilateral trade relations, acknowledging the potential for mutually beneficial outcomes. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to fostering stronger economic ties and exploring avenues for sustained collaboration.