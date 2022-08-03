Pak-Japan discussed bilateral trade relations, mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs to Japan HONDA Taro discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Japanese Vice Minister visited the Ministry of Economic Affairs and held a meeting with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at his office, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Minister for Economic Affairs welcomed the Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs to Japan and extended gratitude for taking out his time to visit the Ministry.

He apprised the Vice-Minister that Pakistan values reciprocal and congenial relations with Japan. Japanese economic assistance has played and shall continue to play a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

The Vice-Minister to Japan mentioned the areas of cooperation between both countries and highlighted that Japan is focused on providing its continuous support for Health, education, Environment, Security, Disaster Management and Water and Sanitation through various projects.

On which Minister Ayaz Sadiq appreciated and highlighted the current flood situation of the country and hope to learn from Japanese experience of dealing with situations like flood.

The meeting was followed by signing ceremony that was held between Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan. In the signing ceremony, the Parliamentary Vice-Minister HONDA stated, “I am delighted to be able to visit Pakistan on the unique occasion of the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan.

I will make every effort to strengthen the friendship between the two countries by continuous development cooperation, especially in the sectors such as water supply and sewage, disaster prevention, health, and education, as well as by promoting people-to-people exchanges and expanding trade and investment.”