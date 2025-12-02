Pak-Italy trade witnesses over 36% surplus in 4 months

Tuesday, December 2, 2025
ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Italy witnessed a surplus of 36.14 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2025-26) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
Trade surplus during the months under review was recorded at $280.844 million against $206.288 million last year, showing 36.14 percent growth.
The overall exports to Italy were recorded at US $431.017 million during July-October this year against exports of US $395.153 million during the same months last year, showing an increase of 9.07 percent, SBP data revealed.
Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, exports to Italy during October 2025 increased by 6.49 percent from US $ 98.334 million to US $ 104.718 million.
Month-on-month exports to Italy dipped by 5.46 percent during October 2025 as compared with exports of US $ 110.777 million in September 2025, the SBP data said.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries witnessed an increase of 1.97 percent in four months, from US $10.424 billion to US $10.630 billion, the SBP data said.
On the other hand, imports from Italy during the months under review were recorded at US $150.173 million against US $188.865 million of last year, showing a decrease of 20.48 percent in July-October (2025-26).
Meanwhile, year-on-year imports from Italy during October 2025 increased by 29.57 percent from US $31.285 million last year to US $40.538 million.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Italy also increased by 6.35 percent during October 2025 as compared to the import of US $38.117 million in September 2025, SBP data said.
The overall imports increased by 9.62 percent, from US $18.901 billion to US $20.720 million during the period under review.
