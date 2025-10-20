Pak-Indonesia business community have pivotal role for boosting economic ties: Ambassador Chandra

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo has said the role of the business community is significant in taking the bilateral economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia forward.

The participation of Pakistan’s business community and trade delegation in the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD is important in building economic relations between the two countries and similarly the exchange of mutual trade delegations between the two countries is essential, the Ambassador said.

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo said this while addressing the “Gala Dinner” hosted by Chairman of International Creative Exchange (ICE): Atta Ul Karim in honour of visiting Pakistan’s business delegation to the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025.

The trade Councillor of Pakistan embassy in Jakarta, Naseem Rashid and Chairman of International Creative Exchange (ICE): Atta Ul Karim also addressed the event.

Indonesian envoy said on the occasion that the Pakistani business community deserves praise for coming to Indonesia to participate in the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025 and he said that this visit to Indonesia will prove to be a milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Awareness is necessary to increase mutual trade between the two countries, for which the role of the business community and the chamber is significant.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan is a major trading ally of Indonesia and the economic relations between the two countries have been going on for decades and need to improve further in the future.

He said that Pakistan is a great country whose people are hospitable and hardworking.

Indonesian Envoy said that the founders of both countries built a bridge of friendship and mutual relations between the two countries, which needs to be further strengthened.

The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia need to be further strengthened, for which mutual people-to-people relations and business-to-business relations are important, he said.

Meanwhile Trade Councillor of Pakistan embassy in Jakarta, Naseem Rashid said on the occasion that Pakistan and Indonesia are the important trading partner and potential of bilateral trade between both sides are more than its current volume.

He said the private sector including International Creative Exchange (ICE) can play a pivotal role in increasing the bilateral economic and trade ties between both nations.

The host of the events , Chairman of International Creative Exchange (ICE): Atta Ul Karim, while highlighting the different aspects of bilateral relations said that business community can integrate the Pakistan and Indonesia potential economies.

Atta said that both sides need to increase the business delegation and participate in each other exhibitions to boost the bilateral ties.