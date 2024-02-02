PAJCCI for issuing special passes to truck drivers transporting goods between Pakistan, Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Feb 02 (APP): Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has suggested issuing special passes to truck drivers transporting cargo goods between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Zia Sarhadi said the suggestion is based on streamlining and smoothing of Pak-Afghan trade which was recently halted for ten days over condition of visas by truck drivers.

Around 1000 truck drivers will be issued special passes instead of visas for carrying their goods with ease between Pakistan and Afghanistan, he added.

He said these trucks should be registered with Customs and Transport Departments in Pakistan and Transport and Gumrak in Afghanistan. The owners of heavy vehicles should also be charged a nominal fees for issuance of special pass, he added.

Zia Sarhadi, who is also President of Frontier Custom Agents Associations, said during a recent halt of around ten days for transportation of cargo between the two countries, hundreds of trucks got stuck on both sides of the border and businessmen faced hefty losses due to rotting of perishable items.

The importers and exporters of both countries also have to pay enormous amounts as detention charges at a rate of US dollars 120 to 180 per day.

He said that the issuance of special passes to trucks, allowing them to ply between Karachi to Mazhar Sharif, will help in easing the transportation of cargo goods and promotion of trade between the two neighboring countries.

On this occasion, Coordinator PAJCCI also thanked the Prime Minister, Governor KP, CM KP, Corps Commander and other relevant officials for playing their effective role in resuming of Pak-Afghan trade.