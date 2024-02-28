NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):In a bid to highlight the pivotal role of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) in fostering innovation, business growth, and empowerment, National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and IPO-Pakistan on Wednesday jointly organized a seminar titled “Intellectual Property as Empowerment through Knowledge and Wealth Creation”.

The seminar was organized by the Innovation and Commercialization Office NUST (ICON), and attended by Air Vice Marshal (R) Dr Rizwan Riaz, General Manager of Intellectual Property Rights & Legal Affairs Ms. Eram Zaidi, Director of Innovation & Commercialization Ms. Sana Maqbool, and Manager of IP & Legal Affairs Shahbaz Ahmed, alongside the Chair and his team from IPO-Pakistan, said a news release.

Chair IPO-Pakistan Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil led the discourse, focusing on various dimensions of IPRs, encompassing innovation, business strategies, trademarks, copyrights, patents, and technological advancements.

The session aimed to elucidate the importance of Intellectual Property in fostering business growth, generating employment opportunities, and promoting empowerment among creators and innovators.

The collaboration between IPO-Pakistan and NUST University seeks to empower the student community with comprehensive knowledge and practical tools to navigate the intricate domain of IPRs, thereby bolstering Pakistan’s innovation landscape.

The seminar adopted an interactive approach, allowing students to actively engage with experts and gain valuable insights into the multifaceted aspects of Intellectual Property.

A pivotal segment of the lecture delved into the intersection of Intellectual Property with commercialization.

Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil highlighted the dual role of IPRs in safeguarding innovations from infringement while also enabling innovators to capitalize on their creations.

Emphasizing the strategic deployment of Intellectual Property assets, he elaborated on how creators can leverage their innovations to gain a competitive advantage in both local and global markets, while also attracting potential investors.

The session concluded with an enriching discussion, providing students with a platform to pose questions and seek clarifications on various nuances of Intellectual Property.

The seminar not only served to disseminate knowledge but also fostered a deeper understanding and appreciation for the critical role of IPRs in driving innovation and economic growth.

The collaboration between IPO-Pakistan and NUST University marks a significant step towards nurturing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, empowering the youth to become key contributors to Pakistan’s socio-economic development through the effective utilization of Intellectual Property.