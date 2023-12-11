NPO to organize workshop on “Climate Smart Technologies to Improve Agriculture Productivity”

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):The National Productivity Organization (NPO) regional office in Faisalabad is going to organize a two-day training program on “Climate Smart Technologies to improve Agriculture Productivity” from December 20, to mitigate its effects and ensure food security.

Climate change has significant effects on agriculture production worldwide, these effects are primarily driven by changes in temperature, precipitation patterns, CO2 concentration, and frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, said NPO documents shared here on Monday.

Climate change was directly or indirectly related to food security, it added.

Pakistan is placed in the top 10 countries severely affected by climate change; therefore, it is a need of time to adopt climate-smart technologies.

On the first day, the event highlights climate change, reasons for climate change, impacts of climate change on agriculture production and national climate change policy.

Meanwhile, on the second day, it highlights the agriculture scenario in Pakistan, advancement in agriculture, strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change, conventional and advanced technologies in lieu of climate change, and value chain and profitable agriculture.