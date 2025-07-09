NPO to organize webinar on “Stress Management for Wellness”

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar titled “Stress Management for Wellness” on July 10 (Thursday).

The workshop will provide information on the definition of stress, signs of both good and bad stress, methods for assessing personal stress levels, different levels of stress, common triggers of stress, and the concept of the “circle of safety,” according to the NPO document shared here on Wednesday.

The workshop challenges the popular belief that stress is bad for health and helps participants use it to their better advantage.

The workshop enables participants to assess their stress levels and suggests strategies to alleviate their stress-related problems.