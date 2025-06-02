NPO to organize webinar on “Root Cause Analysis”

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP):The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar titled “Root Cause Analysis” on June 11 (Wednesday).

The workshop will provide information about five step to route cause analysis with correction action, the root cause and its analysis, the principle of RCA, three basic causes of non-conformance, ISO requirements about RCA, and why RCA is important, said the NPO document shared here on Monday.

The learning outcomes include why RCA is important in solving problems, and recognize common barriers to root cause analysis and apply techniques to overcome those barriers.

The webinar is designed for everyone doing supervision at all levels, heads of departments, departmental managers, shift in charge, HR managers, middle management, HSE officers, production engineers, warehouse in charge, lab managers, quality managers, managers and executives of all functions.