36.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 2, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeBusinessNPO to organize webinar on “Root Cause Analysis”
Business

NPO to organize webinar on “Root Cause Analysis”

16
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP):The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar titled “Root Cause Analysis” on June 11 (Wednesday).
The workshop will provide information about five step to route cause analysis with correction action, the root cause and its analysis, the principle of RCA, three basic causes of non-conformance, ISO requirements about RCA, and why RCA is important, said the NPO document shared here on Monday.
The learning outcomes include why RCA is important in solving problems, and recognize common barriers to root cause analysis and apply techniques to overcome those barriers.
The webinar is designed for everyone doing supervision at all levels, heads of departments, departmental managers, shift in charge, HR managers, middle management, HSE officers, production engineers, warehouse in charge, lab managers, quality managers, managers and executives of all functions.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Rupee gains 05 paisa against US Dollar

Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Gold prices up Rs.5,900 to Rs.353,100 per tola

UOS hosts workshop

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan