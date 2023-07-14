NPO to organize webinar on ‘Problem-Solving Skill, Convert into Opportunities’

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will organize a webinar on “Problem-Solving Skill, Convert into Opportunities” on July 21 (Friday).

Problem-solving includes three main parts includes identifying the problem, analyzing possible solutions, and deciding on the best course of action, according to an NPO document.

Problem-solving skills must be turned into opportunities by identifying and responding to challenges in a way that adds value and creates growth. It takes persistence, adaptability, and a willingness to take calculated risks to turn problem-solving skills into opportunities, it added.

The objective of the training includes understand relationships, implement the changes, improvements needed to compete and survive in a continually changing environment.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.