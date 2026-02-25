NPO to organize webinar on operation, production management

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on “Operation and Production Management” on February 26 (Thursday) tomorrow.

The course will focus on how organizations design, plan, and control processes to deliver goods and services efficiently, said NPO document shared here on Wednesday.

Participants will learn about productivity, quality, capacity planning, inventory management, and continuous improvement to support effective and competitive operations.

The workshop will provide information about role of production and operations, operations strategy, product and process design, and capacity, layout, and scheduling.

It also highlights forecasting and inventory management, quality management, supply chain and logistics, and lean and continuous improvement.

The workshop enables participants explain the role of production and operations in organizational performance, understand basic concepts such as productivity, quality, and efficiency, describe key processes including planning, scheduling, and process design, recognize the importance of inventory, capacity, and supply chain coordination and apply basic tools for improvement and problem-solving in operations.

The workshop has been designed for engineers from all fields, production line team members, final- year engineering students and facility professionals.