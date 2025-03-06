23.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeBusinessNPO to organize webinar on “Industrial Plant Management”
Business

NPO to organize webinar on “Industrial Plant Management”

9
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar titled “Industrial Plant Management” on March 13 (Thursday).
Industrial Plant Management course helps professionals learn how to keep factories and industrial plants running smoothly.
The course develops the competencies and skills in planning, using resources effectively, managing people, and handling workplace issues to ensure successful production, said an NPO document issued here.
The workshop provides information about maintenance management, manufacturing operations, 5S (Japanese concept), barriers to improvements, deadly waste and hazard/work permit.
The workshop has been designed for top managers from the engineering and business functions including production/operations, supply chain, corporate quality, new managers, middle managers, engineering, IT, marketing, sales, finance, HR, procurement, contracts.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan