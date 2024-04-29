NPO to organize a workshop on ‘Green Productivity for SMEs’

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): The National Productivity Organization (NPO) regional office in Faisalabad is going to organize a workshop on “Green Productivity for SMEs ‘” on Thursday (May 02) to promote and enhance green productivity across the country.

The workshop aimed at understanding the concept and importance of green productivity, identifying the areas where productivity practices can be applied, implementing initiatives effectively, and developing action plans for integrating green productivity into SME operations, said an NPO document shared here on Monday.

The workshop provides information about green productivity, assessing environmental impact, green productivity strategies, initiatives, creating awareness, and financial impact.

It also highlights regulatory compliance and standards, technology and innovation, building a culture of sustainability, and scaling up and continuous improvement.