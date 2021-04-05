ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):The National Productivity Organization (NPO) on Monday reiterated its commitment to work with local development organizations to promote small industries in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The development of small scale industries in Gilgit-Baltistan will improve the local economy and provide lucrative employment opportunities to the youth, Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary said.

National Productivity Organization (NPO) and Karakoram Area Development Organization (KADO) have decided to join hands for Developing and Promoting Cottage Industry in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region, Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary said.

In pursuance of a project assigned to NPO on “Developing and Promoting Cottage Industry of Gilgit Baltistan” as a part of national development package for GB, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KADO Ms. Mahnaz Parveen visited National Productivity Organization (NPO) Head Office to meet CEO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary to discuss current situation of Cottage Industry of Gilgit Baltistan, said a press release issue by NPO here.

Both CEOs made consensus on trade promotion and mainly focused Productivity Promotion of Cottage Industry in Gilgit Baltistan. Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry CEO, NPO said that such partnerships would bring tremendous change in the fields of Industry, Trade, Agriculture and Services. Mr. Izhar Hunzai, GB Cottage Industry Expert and Ex-Board Member AHAN coordinated the meeting.

On the occasion CEO, NPO briefed the dignitaries regarding the working, mandate, and different projects of NPO and APO (Japan).

He informed that APO Japan and NPO Pakistan are closely working together for

Productivity improvement in Pakistan.

He explained raised production costs is sever problem due to which our products cannot find their place in global markets. Everyone want to a reduce production costs, but apparently this is not possible in the current situation, he said.

“We can only reduce our production costs by improving our performance he said. Alamgir said that NPO has been assigned responsibility to develop PSDP Proposal on “Developing and Promoting Cottage Industry of GB “as a part of the GB Development package.

He said the objective of the project is to build the capacity of stakeholders of the selected crafts.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and enhanced bilateral cooperation between both organizations were discussed.

While Ms. Mahnaz Parveen briefed CEO NPO about several activities and possible areas of mutual cooperation. She further introduced KADO’s upcoming Knowledge Centre project. In response, CEO NPO proposed that NPO with the help of APO may provide Technical Expert Services (TES) to KADO.

Ms. Mahnaz Parveen, CEO KADO appreciated the role of (NPO) in the field of Industry, Public Sector, Services and Agriculture.