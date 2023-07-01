No Change in petrol prices

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):

The government on Friday kept unchanged the prices of petrol at Rs.262 per liter for next fifteen days, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar announced here.

However, the prices of per liter diesel have been enhanced by Rs.7.5 per liter keeping in view increasing prices of petroleum products in the international market during the past couple of days. Diesel would be now sold at Rs.260.5 per liter against its sale at Rs.253 per liter.

Announcing the petroleum prices, the minister said, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) did its best to pass on minimum possible burden of increasing prices to people.