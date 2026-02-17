Nisab of Zakat notified at Rs 503,529

KARACHI, Feb 17 (APP): The government of Pakistan has fixed the Nisab (threshold) of Zakat for the Zakat Year 1446-47 A.H. at Rs 503,529 for deduction of Zakat from specified bank accounts.

The Administrator General Zakat has notified the ‘Nisab of Zakat’ at Rs 503,529 and the ‘Deduction Date’ on the first day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1447 A.H, a ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety communique to State Bank of Pakistan for deduction of Zakat at source specified.

“The first day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1447 A.H. has been notified as the ‘Deduction Date’ which is likely to fall on 19th or 20th February, 2026 (subject to appearance of the moon) for deduction of Zakat from Saving Bank Accounts, Profit and Loss Sharing Accounts and other similar accounts having a credit balance of Rs.503,529/- or above,” it read.

No deduction of Zakat at source, in terms of the provisions of the Zakat and Ushr Ordinance 1980, shall be effected where the amount standing to the credit of the specified account is less than the notified Nisab as on the first day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, 1447 A.H.

The central bank has declared the 1st day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak as Bank Holiday and asked all banks and financial institutions working as Zakat Collecting and Controlling Agencies to deduct Zakat accordingly and deposit the deducted amount in the Central Zakat Account maintained with the SBP.