NGMS/5G spectrum auction a historic milestone for digital transformation: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday described the NGMS/5G Spectrum Auction conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as a historic milestone that will accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation and strengthen the country’s digital economy.

Addressing participants at the spectrum auction ceremony, he said it was a pleasure to witness the culmination of extensive efforts undertaken over the past year and a half to finalize the framework for the auction.

He noted that the Spectrum Committee, which he chaired, carried out detailed deliberations to develop a balanced framework aimed at optimizing revenue while simultaneously fostering an enabling ecosystem to advance Pakistan’s digital journey.

Senator Aurangzeb acknowledged that the process for the spectrum auction had been initiated earlier under the leadership of the Minister for Information Technology during her previous tenure in 2021.

He commended the continuity of policy across successive administrations, noting that while governments may change, sustained policy direction ensures progress. He termed the auction an important moment for all stakeholders who had contributed to bringing the initiative to completion.

Aurangzeb emphasized that digital development was not an end in itself but a means to achieve broader economic and social progress. He said improved digital connectivity would deliver faster, cheaper and better services, unlocking numerous opportunities across various sectors of the economy.

Highlighting the importance of the IT and IT-enabled services sector, he said enhanced digital infrastructure would strengthen one of Pakistan’s most promising areas of growth, particularly in boosting exports and creating employment opportunities.

He stressed that the government’s role is to provide the enabling ecosystem that allows the private sector to lead economic growth.

In this regard, he referred to several ongoing initiatives aimed at advancing the digital agenda, including support for freelancers, the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan vision, expansion of digital infrastructure, development of payment systems and the digitization of government payments.

He added that greater spectrum availability and the rollout of 5G services would also facilitate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and Web 3.0, helping Pakistan transition towards a modern digital economy.

The minister further noted that improved connectivity and digital infrastructure are particularly critical during times of crisis. Referring to the Prime Minister’s announcement a day earlier, he said enhanced digital capacity would enable seamless transitions to online education, remote working and other digital services when required.

The minister thanked the members of the spectrum committee and all stakeholders for their contributions in reaching this milestone. He expressed confidence that the spectrum auction would pave the way for improved connectivity, innovation and economic opportunities across Pakistan.