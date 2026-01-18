Need for enhancing pulses, tea, soybean, sugarcane cultivation stressed

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP):Pakistan can save a major chunk of its precious foreign exchange by bringing more agricultural area under the cultivation of pulses, tea, soybean and sugarcane.

Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry regional committee on food, Shahid Imran, stated this in a meeting with a delegation of food importers and exporters here Sunday.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data, he cited, Pak­istan’s food import bill soared to USD 3.075 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal year, marking a sharp 31.38 per cent increase from USD 2.340bn in the same period last year.

The surge highlights growing reliance on imp­orted food commodities amid domestic production and supply challenges. The increase was primarily driven by higher imports of sugar, edible oil, and tea to meet domestic demand. Palm oil constituted the largest share among imported food items, followed by pulses, tea, soya bean oil and sugar, he added.

Shahid Imran said, Pakistan spends billions of dollars annually on food imports, placing immense pressure on its foreign exchange reserves. Expanding domestic production of pulses can reduce dependence on imports while improving soil fertility through nitrogen fixation. Tea cultivation in suitable northern and hilly regions can gradually substitute imported tea. Soybean offers dual benefits by meeting edible oil needs and providing high-protein animal feed, supporting the livestock sector.

Similarly, he said, improving sugarcane acreage and productivity through modern farming techniques can stabilize sugar supply and curb imports. Strategic crop zoning, farmer incentives, access to quality seeds and water-efficient practices can significantly boost yields.

The Convener said that strengthening agro-based value chains and research support will not only save foreign exchange but also generate rural employment, enhance food security and contribute to sustainable economic growth.