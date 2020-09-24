NeCC includes bringing international payment methods to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):The 3rd meeting of National e-Commerce Council (NeCC) on Thursday included the project “kickoff” between National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) and Checkout.com for bringing international payment methods to Pakistan.

The implementation will enable both organizations to provide payment services through each others infrastructure and pursue commercial opportunities as a partnership, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Thursday.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, chaired the 3rd meeting of National e-Commerce Council, at Ministry of Commerce here.

This strives towards a border less experience for business and consumers alike, promoting digital payments and settlements for exports and digital commerce across Pakistan.

The Checkout.com is a global payment provider which offers reliable payments in more than 150 different currencies, in-country acquiring, robust fraud filters and reporting – all accessed through a single point of integration.

They accept payments from all major international card schemes, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Union Pay as well as popular alternative and local payment methods. The Checkout.com brings a unified offering of all the prominent international payment methods and wallets such as PayPal, AliPay, Apple Pay and Google Pay enabling the merchants to pay and run their businesses in Pakistan.

An MoU was also signed between PASHA and Chain Store Association of Pakistan for working together to promote the use of indigenous technology and connectivity of the SMEs for promoting e-Commerce.

The agenda items pertaining to FBR included update on Cross Border e-Commerce procedure (Integration of e-Commerce exports with WeBoC), and progress on formulation of Return Policy for e-Commerce exports.

Security and Exchange COmmisionof Pakistan (SECP) briefed about the facilitative registration mechanism introduced for e-Commerce sector.

The private sector Sub-committee formulated on Financial Inclusion and Digitization through payment infrastructure during second NeCC shared its progress over digital transformation in payments.

The Sub-Committee was formed with the aim to identify and explore opportunities to promote e-Commerce through gradual shift towards digital payments.

The presentation also portrayed the current state of digital payment landscape and the need to introduce some taxation incentives for encouraging the masses towards digital adoption.

The Terms of Reference for the Consultative Group on Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) (approved during the 2nd meeting of National e-Commerce Council) were also shared for approval of the Council.

The role of WEE would be the representation of the economic interests of women, provision of policy inputs to the National e-Commerce Council (NeCC) in order to promote gender mainstreaming through national e-Commerce policy and other trade related policies.

Discussing the logistics sector, Pakistan Post briefed the participants about the latest development made for integration of Pak-post with National Single Window, digital transformation of the National Postal Service with increased transparency through tracking and traceability of shipments and a new planned initiative of collect and return services for the exchange and return of articles through postal counters.

An Update was also shared from FBR and PRAs on harmonization of taxation regime through National Tax Council and taxation facilitation introduced for private sector with the intention to promote e-Commerce.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication updated about personal data protection bill the revised draft of which will be available for public comments with a month or two.

National e-Commerce Council (NeCC) is a body of representatives from public and private sector and it was constituted in line with the directions of National e-Commerce Policy of Pakistan, approved by the Federal Cabinet on 1st October, 2019.

The main objective of the Council is to develop effective collaboration with all relevant sectors for effective implementation of the e-Commerce Policy.

The first and second meetings of the Council were held under the chairmanship of the Advisor Commerce on 14th January, 2020 and 18th June, 2020 respectively.

The 3rd meeting of the NeCC was attended by all notified members of the Council from Public and Private sector.