ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP):National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) on Wednesday, in a meeting, reviewed the compliance status of forum’s decisions regarding Foreign-Funded Projects (FFPs) related to Public Sector.

The meeting was informed that five projects amounting to $ 1.3 billion in finance and revenue sector, 13 projects worth of $ 6 billion in communications sector and one project of education worth of $ 19.85 million with the support of development partners including Asian Development Bank and World Bank are under implementation.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar chaired NCC-FPP meeting held here at the Ministry of Economic Affair, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

NCC-FFP also discussed various issues including education, finance, revenue, and communication sectors.

Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Revenue, Dr. Waqar Masood Khan and Parliamentary Secretary Economic Affairs Mohammad Yaqoom Sheikh also joined the meeting.

Country Director World Bank, Najy Benhassine joined the meeting virtually.

The Federal Minister said that Foreign-Funded Projects (FFPs) related to Public Sector must be executed in timely and in an efficient manner.

He lauded the efforts of line departments and miniseries for smooth implementation of foreign-funded projects in these sectors.

He further highlighted that the government is focusing on reforms in revenue and communication sectors.

The minister also directed the line departments to convey defined DLIs and DLRs along with timelines for expedite the implementation of projects.

The Federal Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Noor Ahmed, senior officials of line ministries, representatives of PM’s Office, Finance Division and head of the line departments were also attended the meeting.