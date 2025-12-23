NBR delegation of Bangladesh calls on FTO to explore cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): A delegation from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on Tuesday called on Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Zafar-ul-Haq Hijazi and discussed matters of mutual interest and avenues for future cooperation.

The NBR delegation was led by MD Muhammad Lutful Azeem, and comprised Abdul Kalam Kaikobad, Member (Tax Administration and HRM), Barrister Mutasim Billah Faruqui, First Secretary (Tax Policy), Mahammad Abdur Rakib, (Commissioner of Taxes), Muhammad Jafar Imam, (First Secretary Tax Policy), Dewan Mohammad Gholam Kibria, (Second Secretary) and Press Counsellor Tayub Ali, said a news release.

Welcoming the delegation, the FTO Zafar-ul-Haq expressed his appreciation for the visit and conveyed his keen interest in fostering sustained and meaningful cooperation between the two countries.

He briefed the delegation of his vision and future priorities for the FTO institution, emphasizing accountability, institutional efficiency, and effective resolution of tax-related grievances of taxpayers and expressed optimism that continued engagement would further strengthen bilateral relations pertaining to subject.

During the meeting, Advisor (Customs), Dr. Arslan Subuctageen, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the functional framework of the FTO, outlining its mandate, objectives, procedural mechanisms, and current performance indicators, with particular emphasis on transparency, efficiency, and taxpayer facilitation.

The discussions also covered avenues for future collaboration between the NBR of Bangladesh and the FTO institution, especially in the areas of tax dispute resolution, institutional cooperation, and best practices, aimed at fostering a fair, transparent, and efficient tax environment conducive to trade and investment.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the FTO Secretariat, including Registrar to FTO, Khalid Javed and Advisor (Sales Tax) Muhammad Nazim Saleem.