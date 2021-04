NBP Exchange Rates

Pakistan gets elected to three Key @UNECOSOC bodies 🇵🇰🇺🇳 1. Commission on Crime Prevention & Criminal Justice #CCPCJ 2. Commission on Staus of Women #CSW 3. Commission on Population and Development #CPD #APPNews

Pakistan Permanent Representative to UN

@PakistanPR_UN

Pakistan’s successful election at the #ECOSOC as a member of three different Commissions is a strong vote of trust and confidence by the international community on Pakistan’s role at the United Nations.



#CSW #CCPCJ #CPD