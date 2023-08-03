Naveed Qamar, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani co-chair Pak-Iran Parliamentary meeting

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and the leader of the Iran-Pak Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani here on Thursday co-chaired the Pak-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group meeting.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Commerce were also attended the meeting, said a news release issued here.

They both discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade ties between Iran and Pakistan, aiming to bolster cooperation and bilateral relations.

The meeting highlighted the mutual commitment to enhancing regional prosperity and fostering a stronger partnership between the two nations, it added.