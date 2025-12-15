National Wheat Oversight Committee meets

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):The first meeting of the National Wheat Oversight Committee, constituted under the Interim National Wheat Policy 2025–26, was held on Monday with Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain in chair.

The meeting was attended by provincial and regional secretaries of food and agriculture, along with senior officials from relevant departments, said a press release.

The session focused on the objectives and implementation framework of the Interim National Wheat Policy 2025–26.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister highlighted the strategic importance of wheat in meeting the country’s food requirements and emphasized the need to increase wheat cultivation to ensure national food security.

Detailed deliberations were held on the procurement mechanism for the upcoming wheat crop in line with the policy’s objectives.

The Interim National Wheat Policy 2025–26 aims to transition from a state-dominated procurement system to a market-based wheat economy, ensure price stability through market-consistent indicative prices, and build and manage strategic reserves sufficient to safeguard food security.

The policy also seeks to promote private sector participation in wheat procurement, storage, and trading, reduce the fiscal burden and quasi-fiscal operations associated with wheat management, and facilitate free and competitive trade within Pakistan’s national wheat market.

Additionally, the policy enables provinces to exercise flexibility in designing social protection mechanisms according to their local needs.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain urged provincial governments to fully implement the Interim National Wheat Policy 2025–26 within their respective jurisdictions to safeguard the rights of wheat farmers and flour consumers.

He stressed the importance of involving the private sector in the wheat value chain to create new business opportunities and generate employment, particularly for the youth.

He further emphasized that all provincial governments must maintain strategic wheat reserves in accordance with their population requirements to ensure food security.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of collective commitment by federal, provincial, and regional stakeholders to work collaboratively for the effective implementation of the Interim National Wheat Policy 2025–26 in the best interest of farmers, consumers, and the national economy.