National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Inland Revenue Enforcement Network’s (IREN) has successfully conducted a nationwide operation against non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes.

During the two-day operation conducted on February 14-15, more than 679,000 Packerites (15,580,000 sticks) of non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes of various Local and Foreign Brands (Business Royal, H&P, Platinum, Milano and Olympic) have been confiscated, said a news release here on Friday.

The approximate value of seized goods is more than Rs 140 million.The criminal proceedings have been initiated against the manufacturers and transporters on the direction of Member (IR-Operations), Mir Badshah Khan Wazir.