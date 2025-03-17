Nasir Qureshi calls for enhance trade cooperation between ICCI, Uzbekistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a prominent business delegation from Uzbekistan here on Monday, led by Bakhrom Yusupov, Trade and Economic Counsellor at the Embassy of Uzbekistan.

The delegation, comprising representatives from Uzbekistan’s fruit, vegetables, beverages, and confectionery sectors, engaged in productive B2B meetings with Islamabad’s business leaders to explore new trade and investment opportunities,said a press release.

In his welcome address, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, highlighted the chamber’s commitment to promoting trade, investment, and industrial growth. He encouraged Uzbek business leaders to explore partnerships in Pakistan’s industrial zones, invest in joint ventures, and participate in trade expos.

Bakhrom Yusupov, Trade and Economic Counsellor at the Embassy of Uzbekistan, commended ICCI’s leadership for its proactive efforts in fostering international business ties. He appreciated ICCI’s ongoing initiatives to create a business-friendly environment that supports both local and foreign investors.

In his concluding remarks, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President of ICCI, expressed confidence that the discussions would open new avenues for economic cooperation, business ventures, and enduring partnerships.

Prominent ICCI leaders present at the event included Chairman Founder Group ICCI Tariq Sadiq, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, former President Mian Shaukat Masood, Executive Members Imran Minhas, Najeeb Ellahi Malik, Tahir Ayub, Malik Aqeel Ahmed, former SVP Khalid Chaudhry, and Senior Advisor to ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui.