ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Speaker, National Assembly (NA) Asad Qasir Tuesday said that business community was performing tremendous job for promoting the economy and assured that he would provide all possible cooperation in resolving their key issues.

He said, he would call the officials of FBR and other business related entities to the Standing Committees of NA to help address major issues of business community so that they could be facilitated in further promoting business activities, said a press release issued here by the chamber.

Asad Qasir was addressing as Chief Guest a ceremony that was organized by Malik Sohail Hussain former Senior Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) and Chief Coordinator UBG FPCCI in honor of outgoing Office Bearers of ICCI Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President.

Sajida Zulfiqar and Munaza Hasan MNAs, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Chairman Punjab Board of Investment, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan newly elected President ICCI, Sheikh Anser Aziz Mayor Islamabad, former Presidents FPCCI Abdul Rauf Alam and Ghazanfar Bilour, former Presidents ICCI including Khalid Javed, Tariq Sadiq, Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Iqbal Malik, diplomats and large number of business community attended the dinner.

Sajida Zulfiqar MNA appreciated the good efforts made by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President ICCI and his team during their tenure for the welfare of business community and hoped that the incoming team of ICCI led by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan would achieve many new milestones for the business community.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Chairman, Punjab Board of Investment briefed the participants about the potential investment opportunities in Punjab and said that business community should capitalize on them for achieving lucrative results.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, ICCI highlighted the key achievements of his tenure.

He said that with untiring efforts, he got resolved some very old issues of business community from CDA, FBR and other organizations and hoped that his successor would carry forward his positive initiatives to serve the cause of business community.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, newly elected President ICCI appreciated the achievements of his predecessor who has set high benchmarks of performance and assured that he would try to organize top line Expo in Islamabad besides making efforts for new industrial estate in Islamabad and holding seminars for the benefit of business community.

Malik Sohail Hussain former Senior Vice President ICCI and Chief Coordinator FPCCI UBG paid tributes to the services of outgoing Office Bearers Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI for promoting the interests of business community effectively in their tenure and hoped that the new incumbents would try to complete their unfinished agenda for resolving the issues of business community.