NA Committee on Privatization expresses concerns over the privatization of Utility Stores

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization on Monday expressed serious concem over the privatization of Utility Stores and emphasized that continuing the process despite the committee’s recommendations is highly alarming.

The committee met here under the chairmanship of Muhammad Farooq Sattar and discussed matters relating to the Privatization of different loss making entities, said a press release.

The Secretary Ministry of Industries apprised that the operations of Utility Stores have been closed.

However, safeguarding the rights of around 10,000 to 11,000 employees remains the government’s foremost priority.

It was further informed that as long as the government was providing subsidies, Utility Stores were operating profitably. However, after the withdrawal of subsidies, the operations went into loss.

Moreover, the government will ensure the payment of employees’ and vendors’ dues in two phases, amounting to a total of Rs. 27 billion.

The committee directed that a detailed breakup of the outstanding dues be presented before the Committee in the next meeting.

The committee expressed concem over the situation of load-shedding across the country.

It was apprised to the committee that there is no electricity shortfall in the country, however, a load management process is being carried out.

For this purpose, feeders where electricity theft or excessive line losses occur are subjected to load management.

Accordingly, the committee advised that instead of imposing load-shedding on the entire feeder, electricity supply should be disconnected only for those feeders or consumers found involved in electricity theft or causing excessive losses.

Furthermore, the committee recommended that the Minister for Power should hold meetings with Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on a regional basis in order to address the issues faced by the public in their constituencies and to take concrete measures for their resolution.

After the briefing and deliberation on PECO, the committee directed the government to resolve the issue of PECO.

It was advised that efforts should first be made to restore the organization; however, if restoration is not feasible, then the option of privatization may be pursued.

The committee further directed that the irregularities committed during the tenure of Mr. Anees, M.D be inquired into, and a detailed report be presented before the committee,

While briefing the committee, the Secretary Privatization informed that the due diligence process for the privatization of PIA has already commenced, in which various business houses have shown interest.

It is expected that the process will be completed in the last quarter of the year.

The committee directed that the privatization process of PIA must be carried out in a fully transparent manner. It was further instructed that the list of members of the Privatization Board be presented before the committee in the next meeting.

The MNAs including Chaidhry Mehmood Bashir Virk, Abdul Qadir Khan, Ms. Saba Sadiq, Ms. Seher Kamran, Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Sanjay Perwani, Mehboob Shah, Ali Asghar Khan, Zulfiqar Ali, Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri besides the officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.