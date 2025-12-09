NA Committee on Finance expresses concern over, taxes impose on mobile phones

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP):Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, Syed Naveed Qamar on Tuesday expressed concern over, what he described as the “unreasonably high” taxes imposed on mobile phones.

He underscored that mobile phones can no longer be treated as luxury goods, nor considered comparable to high-value imported items such as luxury vehicles.

The 21st meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held at the Parliament House, under the chairmanship of Hon. Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA/Chairman.

The Committee considered “The Corporate Social Responsibility Bill, 2025”, moved by Hon. Dr. Nafisa Shah, MNA and recommended that the Bill, as amended, may be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee also considered “The Income Tax Ordinance (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025” (Government Bill) and recommended that the Bill, as amended, may be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered “The Netting of Financial Arrangements Bill, 2025” (Government Bill) and deferred for the next meeting with the directions that the finance division to revisit the legislative document by improving language with clarity of powers and qualification and present it in the next meeting of the Committee.

The Committee received an extensive briefing from the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on matters related to the taxation regime applicable to mobile phones brought into Pakistan by overseas Pakistanis.

Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, MNA, the Special Invitee and the Hon. Members of the Committee pointed out the substantial taxes imposed on mobile phones brought into Pakistan, particularly those carried by overseas Pakistanis. On the agenda item highlighted that excessive taxation on imported mobile devices is creating undue hardship not only for overseas Pakistanis but also for millions of local users.

He noted that both the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) remain linked to the difficulties faced by citizens who bring mobile phones from abroad, as these devices are taxed again upon entry into Pakistan.

Instead, they have become an essential tool for daily life, communication, education, financial transactions, and access to public services for the average citizen. The Chairman stressed that excessive taxation on such a basic item disproportionately burdens the common man, especially in the context of inflation and the financial hardships faced by many households.

He further noted that while the objective of taxation is to ensure revenue generation and regulate imports, the structure must remain fair, practical, and reflective of ground realities.

In this regard, he advised the FBR and the Tax Policy Office to revisit the prevailing tax rates applicable to mobile phone imports under the personal baggage and registration system. He emphasized the need for a balanced approach that safeguards revenue interests without undermining public accessibility to essential communication devices.

The Chairman directed both institutions to undertake a joint reassessment of the current tax framework and to develop evidence-based recommendations. He instructed them to prepare and submit a detailed report—covering policy options, economic impact, international comparisons, and proposed revisions—by March 2026, enabling the Committee to examine the matter comprehensively in its forthcoming meeting.

The Committee unanimously approved the minutes of its previous meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Syed Sami Ul Hassan Gilani, Mr. Ali Zahid, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, Mr. Ali Jan Mazari, Dr. Sharmilla Faruqui, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Mr. Arshad Abdullah Vohra and Ms Shahida Begum.

The meeting was also attended by Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, MNA, Mr. Bilal Azhar, and the Federal Minister of State for Finance, Finance Secretary, Chairman FBR, Chairman SECP and officers from the Finance Division, Revenue Division, and SECP.