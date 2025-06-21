NA body considers propose amendments to Capital Territory (Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): The National Assembly, Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Saturday considered the proposed amendments to the Islamabad Capital Territory (Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001.

After detailed deliberations, the Committee recommended that the amendments proposed in the Bill may be passed by the Assembly.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held under the Chairmanship of Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA, in the Committee Room No. 02, Parliament House, Islamabad.

The meeting commenced with the recitation of the holy Quran, after which the Committee resolved to proceed with the agenda.

The Committee considered the proposed amendments to The Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Act, 2025. After detailed deliberations, the Committee recommended that the Bill may be passed with minor amendments by the National Assembly.

The Committee examined the proposed amendments to The Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

After detailed deliberations, the Committee approved proposed amendments and suggested additional corrections and revisions to several clauses.

The Members/MNAs Omer Ayub Khan, Ms Zeb Jaffar, Muhammad Usman Awaisi, Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Dr Nafisa Shah, Ms Sharmila Sahiba Faruque Hashaam, Muhammad Mobeen Arif, Usama Ahmed Mela, Shahram Khan, Ms Shahida Begum, Sami ul Hasan Gilani, Ali Zahid besides the Minister of Finance and Revenue, Minister of State, Secretary, Finance, Chairman FBR attended the meeting.