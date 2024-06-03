Muhammad Aurangzeb meets with CM Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP): Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Gulbar Khan on Monday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and discussed matters pertaining to social sector development for the benefit of the people of the area.

Chief Minister Gulbar Khan expressed gratitude to the federal government for its continued support, particularly the wheat subsidy provided to the region, said a press release.

He highlighted several areas where GB requires further assistance and appealed for increased support in the upcoming budget to address these issues.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the numerous opportunities available in GB, noting its potential as a prime location for tourism. He pointed out that the region is rich in gems and mineral resources and suggested that GB government can leverage its resources to generate revenue and unlock its true potential.

The Finance Secretary also recognized the potential areas for investment in GB, reiterating that the federal government has generously supported the region in the budget.

The meeting expressed the resolve to continue working together to address the challenges and harness the opportunities in Gilgit-Baltistan for the benefit of its residents.