MoU inked between FBR, HMRC to enhance officers’ capacities in understanding tax related intricacies

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of Pakistan and His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on capacity building programme(s) to assist Pakistan achieve its tax reforms agenda.

FBR and HMRC are partnering to work towards two strategic tax reforms objectives- Data utilization and processes for international tax components and Improved institutional capacity to implement strategic plans and reform agenda in areas which include, but are not limited to compliance risk management, AML functions, Information and Data, said a press release issued here.

FBR is also collaborating with HMRC and OECD under the initiative Tax Inspectors Without Borders (TIWB) for capacity building of FBR officers. Under this initiative, HMRC experts will deliver trainings to FBR officers in the areas of tax/financial investigations involving tax fraud, money laundering and prosecution.

Speaking on the occasion, British Acting High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish said: The HMRC and FBR partnership through the Revenue Mobilisation, Investment and Trade Programme (REMIT) builds on past successes on international taxation such as automatic exchange of information between tax jurisdictions along with new areas of collaboration.

The UK is proud to be supporting Pakistan’s efforts and looks forward to the shared benefits it can bring to both our economies.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad expressed gratitude to the HMRC for extending cooperation and said they appreciated the assistance being provided in developing data analysis expertise and how data can used to broaden the tax base, calling it to be an opportunity area to work upon .

He added that he was looking forward to the cooperation for the next couple of years which would enable FBR to build in-house capabilities in these areas.