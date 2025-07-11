Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 32.5% to 1,518,752 units during FY 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 30 percent during the fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to sales of the last year 2023-24.

During the year under review, as many as 1,518,752 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 1,150,112 units during July-Jun (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 27.42 percent from 1,003,253 units to 1,278,424 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 54.51 percent from 16,876 units to 26,076 units during the year under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles increased to 146,018 units from 82,683 units during last year while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes increased by 13.44 percent to 22,046 units from 16,049 units.

However, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes went down to 5,709 units from 6,562 units, witnessing a decline of 12.99 percent.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three-wheelers rose by 87.95 percent from 1,303 units to 2,449 units, while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also surged to 10,982 units from 5,977 units.

The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers increased by 71.74 percent from 15,014 units to 25,786 units, whereas the sale of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 44.43 percent from 2,095 units to 1,164 units, the data added.