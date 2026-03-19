Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 30.91 percent in 8 months: PAMA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed an increase of 30.91 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2025-26) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During July-February (2025-26), as many as 1,262,868 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 964,611 units in July-February (2024-25), according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles surged by 33.32 per cent from 811,395 units to 1,081,802 units, whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 42.21 per cent from 16,269 units to 23,137 units during the period under review.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed an increase of 28.03 per cent from 92,307 units to 118,189 units, while the sales of Yamaha motorbikes came down to 1,333 units from 3,587 units, witnessing a decrease of 169.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers increased from 711 units to 969 units during the period under review, while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers also increased by 6.16 percent from 7,198 units to 7,642 units.

However, Sazgar three-wheelers sales slipped by 1.59 per cent to 17,278 units from 17,558 units last year.