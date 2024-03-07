MoEA hosts international banking courses

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP): The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) on Thursday hosted the the International Commercial Banking Course and the International Central Banking Course, alongside representatives from the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF).

Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs chaired the event. The session facilitated dynamic discussions and the exchange of innovative ideas, said a news release.

Economic Affairs Division elucidated the working of the Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme (PTAP) and outlined the objectives of the courses, emphasizing the significance of international cooperation in banking education and practice.

Additionally, it was highlighted that MoEA is facilitating 85 friendly countries by providing trainings in various short-term courses to professionals, including railways, banking, postal services, and english language proficiency.

Meanwhile, MoEA is extending its support to over 50 countries by providing long-term courses for students in fields such as medicine, D-pharmacy, and engineering.

MoEA also shared success stories from its training initiatives, highlighting that alumni of these programs are now serving in key positions within their respective organizations and countries.

These accomplishments underscore the effectiveness and impact of the training programs in building capacity and fostering professional development.

Secretary MoEA expressed its commitment to expanding these training opportunities into new disciplines, aiming to further enhance skills and knowledge exchange among international participants.

The International Participants from Algeria, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Iran, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Uganda, and Vietnam offered invaluable suggestions and insights garnered from their extensive experience in commercial and central banking sectors.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Economic Affairs for orchestrating a meticulously planned and impactful training, one Azerbaijani participant remarked, “This is my first visit to Pakistan for such training, and I must say, it surpasses my experiences in Europe and elsewhere.”

Expressing their gratitude, all participants and representatives from NIBAF commended the warm reception and the opportunity to engage with Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Their positive feedback underscores the success of the meeting in fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among stakeholders in the banking industry.

The Secretary MoEA commended NIBAF for its efforts in organizing and the training.

He expressed delight in hosting esteemed participants and NIBAF representatives, highlighting their contributions in shaping the courses’ outcomes and reinforcing the commitment to excellence in banking education.