Modern management tools imperative to strengthen professional competencies: Dr Zulfiqar

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jan 13 (APP):University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali has said that it is imperative to equip managerial and administrative staff with modern management tools, effective decision-making skills and contemporary workplace practices to strengthen professional competencies, enhance leadership capacity and improve administrative efficiency across departments.

He was addressing a five-day national outreach training program for managerial and administrative staff organized by UAF in collaboration with National Academy of Higher Education, HEC.

He said that this training will enable management to contribute more dynamically to institutional growth, service delivery and overall organizational growth.

He said the UAF had implemented e-Filing system, ensuing e-tracking of files, operational efficiency, cost sustainability, data security and merit-based governance. The agriculture sector is backbone of economy and the UAF had played a pivotal role in the agricultural uplift, he added.

Dr Munir Ahmad from National Academy of Higher Education said that UAF’s initiative reflects a progressive commitment to strengthen professional capacity in the higher education sector as this professional training was meant to further polish the skills of management.

Director Academics Dr Hafiza Shafia Tehseen Gull said that 30 university administrate staff is being imparted training. The second cohort of the training will be held soon, she added.

Director Research Dr Rao Zahid Abbas said that enhancing managerial skills is vital to meet modern institutional challenges and promote innovation, accountability and sustainable academic growth.

UAF Registrar Asif Kamran said that such capacity-building initiatives play a crucial role in improving governance standards in universities.

Additional Director Academics Dr Rao Sabir Sattar and Dr Asif Ali Qaiser said that strengthening managerial competencies ultimately leads to better planning, informed decision-making and improved institutional performances.

Dr Muhammad Sarfraz said that in today’s demanding institutional environment, workplace stress has emerged as a real challenge for managerial staff.

Effective stress management is essential for maintaining productivity and fostering a positive organizational culture, he added.