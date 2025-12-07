Model Sahulat Bazaar inaugurated in Jaranwala

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 07 (APP):A Model Sahulat Bazaar has been inaugurated in Jaranwala to provide residents with a dedicated marketplace offering daily-use items under one roof at subsidized prices.

Chairman Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority Muhammad Afzal Khokhar formally inaugurated the facility during a ceremony attended by a large number of citizens.

MNA Bilal Badar Chaudhary, MPA Sardar Khan Bahadur Dogar and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Aurangzaib Goraya were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Afzal Khokhar said that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz had directed the establishment of Sahulat Bazaars in every district and tehsil to expand provincial government’s relief network and directly benefit the public.

He said that flour, sugar, pulses, meat, vegetables and fruits were available in ample quantities at officially designated prices, ensuring that consumers could access essential items without price manipulation.

MNA Bilal Badar Chaudhary said that the initiative would deliver immediate relief to households, describing the Sahulat Bazaar as a “gift from the Chief Minister to the people”.

Maryam Nawaz was committed to provide maximum relief across all sectors, he added.

MPA Sardar Khan Bahadur Dogar praised the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority for executing what he termed a commendable, welfare-oriented project that would soon be replicated in other towns across the tehsil.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala said that the marketplace had been established to ease burden of inflation on the public by ensuring access to daily-use items under one roof at controlled prices.

He said that Sahulat Bazaar comprises 70 shops to cater to over two million residents of Jaranwala tehsil.

Shopkeepers would be provided free electricity, cleanliness services and security in exchange for a nominal monthly rent of Rs.10,000/- while all shop allotments were made transparently through a ballot against a refundable security of Rs.30,000/-, he added.