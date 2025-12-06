Model Cart markets to be expanded: commissioner

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 06 (APP): Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that divisional administration has expedited efforts to transform model cart markets across the city into state-of-the-art commercial spaces for ensuring better facilities, regulation and urban order.

Chairing a high-level meeting, he said that 12 model cart markets are currently operational in the city while 8 more are being added to accommodate street vendors in an organized manner.

He announced that third-party inspections would be conducted to monitor cleanliness, maintenance and price control across all model markets. Help desks are also being established to facilitate vendors and resolve on-site issues promptly, he added.

He said that special inspection teams would remain present at each market to ensure strict compliance with SOPs and smooth functioning of the upgraded vending zones.

As part of the second phase, the authorities would give a one-week grace period to the vendors roaming with carts on five major roads and afterward, the action would be taken to remove roaming carts in order to restore traffic flow and preserve aesthetics of the city, he added.

He said that under new policy, street vendors would be provided free-of-cost facilities while establishing model markets along major roads. Awareness banners outlining necessary requirements have also been displayed for convenience of the vendors, he added.

He urged the cart owners to submit their old carts to the Municipal Corporation and register new model carts worth Rs. 150,000 to conduct their businesses in an organized and presentable manner.

He made it clear that once the policy comes into full effect, no roaming cart would be allowed on major roads as such movement disrupts traffic and contributes to encroachments, negatively affecting beauty of the city.

More model markets are being set up to provide free and regulated spaces for vendors to ensure a cleaner, safer and better-managed urban environment, he added.