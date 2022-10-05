Modalities to reduce winter gas shortfall discussed

ISLAMABAD, Oct 05 (APP): Modalities for provision of adequate gas supply for domestic and industrial consumption and reducing the shortfall in the winter season were discussed during a meeting here Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, said a press statement issued by finance ministry.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Former Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Secretaries finance and petroleum and senior officer.

The meeting was apprised on the supply and demand situation of gas during the winter season, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the finance minister also presided over a meeting on Foreign Exchange challenges and issues faced by business community, at Finance Division today.

The meeting was apprised on the issues the business community is facing regarding imports and exports.

It discussed the modalities for facilitating business community regarding imports and enhancing exports to boost the business activities in the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar; Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha; SAPM on Government Effectiveness, Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan; SAPM on Finance, Mr. Tariq Bajwa; Governor State Bank, Chairman FBR and senior officer.