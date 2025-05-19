Mobile phone imports decreases 14.21% to $1.254 bn in 10 months

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP):The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 14.21 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 1.254 billion during July-April (2024-25) as compared to the imports of US $ 1.462 billion during July-April (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 22.47 percent during the month of April 2025 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during April 2025 was recorded at $ 125.119 million against the exports of $1161.384 million in April 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also decreased by 3.96 percent during April 2025, as compared to the imports of US $130.274 million during March 2025, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise exports from the country increased by 6.40 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Exports during July-April (2024-25) were recorded at $26.896 billion against $25.278 billion during July-April (2023-24), according to PBS data.

On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 7.55 percent by growing from $44.900 billion last year to $48.292 billion during the first ten months of the current year.