Minister Shafay meets delegation from Azerbaijan

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP):Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Tuesday held a meeting with a delegation from Azerbaijan related to livestock, pharmaceuticals and other sectors.

The meeting discussed ways and means to increase trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The Provincial Minister said that it is the best time to increase trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. Punjab has a conducive environment for investment and excellent facilities are being provided to investors, he added.

He said that an agreement has been signed between the Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company (PAMCO) and an Azerbaijani company to operate the closed plant of the meat company. Under the agreement, the Azerbaijani company will operate the closed plant and provide the Punjab government with a substantial amount every month as plant rent, while PAMCO will provide all possible facilities to the Azerbaijani company to operate the plant. The operation of the plant will increase meat exports.

Chaudhry Shafay said that cooperation with Azerbaijan in the refinery and tourism sectors can be expanded. There is a need to review the increase in exports of goods needed by Russia. If the Azerbaijani delegation gives a list of the required goods, the government will arrange for the export of these goods. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that pharmaceutical products from Pakistan are being exported to Europe and other countries. Further steps will be taken to increase the exports of pharmaceutical products.

The head of the delegation, Mr. Babek, said that they want to increase trade with Pakistan. The Azerbaijani government is going to invest USD 2 billion in Pakistan.

The delegation included Mr. Gabil Asgarov, founder of PRAGMA PHARM, Mr. Babek, and others.

Punjab Board of Investment Director Dr. Imran Hashmi was also present.