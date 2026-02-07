Minister inaugurates “Made in Uzbekistan” exhibition at Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday inaugurated the “Made in Uzbekistan” exhibition on the sidelines of the Pakistan–Uzbekistan Business Forum being held in Islamabad, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral trade, industrial cooperation, and private-sector linkages with Uzbekistan.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Uzbek Minister of Trade, alongside Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan.

The Commerce Minister formally cut the ribbon to open the exhibition, marking the start of the showcase featuring a wide range of Uzbek products and industrial capabilities.

During his visit to various stalls, Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the quality, innovation, and export potential of Uzbek products, noting that exhibitions such as Made in Uzbekistan play a vital role in connecting businesses, encouraging joint ventures, and translating strong political ties into concrete economic outcomes.

He emphasized that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relationship with Uzbekistan and is actively working to expand trade through structured frameworks, including the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), the Joint Business Council, and regular business forums .

The Federal Minister highlighted that Pakistan–Uzbekistan Business Forums have already facilitated multiple MoUs and commercial understandings, and expressed confidence that the current forum and exhibition would further broaden cooperation across sectors such as textiles, leather, food and agriculture, pharmaceuticals, engineering, consumer goods, and logistics.

He encouraged Pakistani and Uzbek companies to explore partnerships, technology exchange, and market access opportunities showcased at the exhibition, which features a large and diverse participation from both sides.

Speaking on the occasion, Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating Uzbek trade and transit, despite regional connectivity challenges, and stressed the importance of developing alternative regional trade corridors to ensure uninterrupted commercial flows.

He added that the Made in Uzbekistan Exhibition reflects Uzbekistan’s growing industrial strength and complements Pakistan’s own export-oriented industrial base, creating a strong foundation for mutually beneficial trade growth.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed enhanced connectivity and infrastructure cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan to support rising trade volumes.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain underscored the vast scope for collaboration in agriculture, food processing, and value-added agri-exports. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan highlighted opportunities for industrial cooperation, manufacturing partnerships, and investment in priority sectors.

The Made in Uzbekistan Exhibition, being held from February 5–6, 2026, is showcasing Uzbekistan’s craftsmanship, innovation, and industrial products, while providing a platform for direct engagement between Pakistani and Uzbek businesses to forge long-term commercial partnerships and expand bilateral trade.