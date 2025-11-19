Minister for investment inaugurates Pakistan energy,exhibition Conference (PEEC-2025)

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, inaugurated the Pakistan Energy and Exhibition Conference 2025 (PEEC-2025) on Wednesday, formally opening the exhibition with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

During the event, the Minister addressed the media and emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s energy sector and promoting investment, said a release issued here.

In his address, Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh highlighted that modern technology and strategic investment are key to ensuring energy security in Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistan is entering a new era in energy policy, refining, and exploration, which positions the country as an attractive destination for national and international investors.

The Minister underscored that strong partnerships with global energy companies are central to the government’s strategy and that Pakistan possesses immense potential in the energy sector, including opportunities in exploration, refining, and downstream industries.

He described PEEC-2025 as an ideal platform for fostering new partnerships, innovative solutions, and actionable strategies for sustainable energy development.

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh also highlighted the broader economic vision under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, stating that the government is taking proactive measures to enhance industrial competitiveness, upgrade refining capacity, improve energy infrastructure, and create a more conducive environment for investors.

The minister noted that Pakistan offers investment opportunities in the minerals sector, is strengthening the foundations for export growth, addressing investor security concerns, and offering tax-free Special Economic Zones.

The Board of Investment, under the leadership of Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, remains fully committed to promoting investment and supporting both domestic and foreign investors for a prosperous and energy-secure Pakistan.