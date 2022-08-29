Miftah Ismail assures KP of full support, cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Monday held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and assured him of full support and cooperation.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister briefed Miftah Ismail about the finances of the newly merged districts.

He also shared about the various reforms being undertaken in the province.

The federal minister comprehensively addressed all the concerns and assured Saleem Jhagra of full support and cooperation.