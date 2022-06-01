Miftah assures support to telecom sector for boosting IT exports

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday assured the telecom sector of all possible support regarding taxation issues and emphasized to make greater contribution in enhancement of IT and Telecom related exports.

He was talking to the delegation of telecom sector comprising CEO-Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim, and CEO Telenor Group Wahat Khan, according to a press statement issued by finance ministry.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The minister acknowledged the role of IT and Telecommunication in overall economic development of the country.

Earlier, the delegation briefed the finance minister on the contribution of IT sector in the economic development of Pakistan.

It was shared that currently IT and Telecommunication sector was facing various issues including serious challenge of profitability.

In same view, the delegation requested for reduction in taxation over the items that hardly fall under purview of luxury goods.

It was also shared that growth of IT and Telecommunication not only contributes in increasing the exports but also in overall growth of GDP.