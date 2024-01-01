Meeting reviews progress on human resource export initiative

PESHAWAR, Jan 01 (APP): An important meeting to review progress, on the Provincial Government’s initiative of Human Resource Export, was held here on Monday with the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R), Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in the chair.

Besides, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Technology Dr Najeeb Ullah, Managing Director Overseas Employment Corporation Naseer Khan Kashani, Managing Director K.P Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Aamir Afaq, Director IM Sciences Dr Usman Ghani and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on training programs in different sectors including information technology, nursing and paramedics etc.

Human resources are required for foreign countries, and the provincial government’s strategy is to export human resources to foreign countries.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said that the caretaker government was not only committed to training and employing the youth but also taking steps on war footing to this end adding that the number of seats in nursing colleges was also being increased multifold to send maximum nursing graduates abroad for employment.

He further said that this country belongs to all of us and we need to play our due role for sustainable development and prosperity.

He stated that the only way to put the country on the development track was to make maximum investment in youth and make them an asset for the entire nation.