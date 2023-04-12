Meeting held to discuss matters relating to SECP

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting and discussed matters relating to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Chairman SECP Akif Saeed and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the progress of Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) related to the role of Pakistan Development Fund (PDF) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

The meeting also discussed modalities for bringing improvement in the governance of SOEs and line ministries and restructuring of PDF in order to re-vitalize its role to promote infrastructure in the country in the context of SOE Act 2023.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stressed reinvigorating the role of PDF and SOEs considering the business plan, governance structure and financial viability with the concept of accountability to safeguard public assets.