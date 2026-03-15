MCF introduces digital system for recovery

FAISALABAD, Mar 15 (APP):The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has introduced a digital system for the recovery of dues and fines to ensure transparency and efficiency in municipal operations according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz.

Chairing a meeting, Divisional Commissioner and Administrator MCF Raja Jahangir Anwar directed MCF officials to implement the digital system immediately.

He emphasized that fines and challans issued for violations in planning, regulation and other municipal sectors would no longer be processed manually.

He said that abolition of the manual system would ensure transparency and improve the overall efficiency of the municipal administration.