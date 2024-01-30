MCCI to move Tax Ombudsman for deferment of FBR SROs enforcement

MULTAN, Jan 30 (APP):The taxation sub-committee of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) decided to file an appeal with the office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) against what they called the hasty enforcement of SROs by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from Feb 2024.

The Taxation sub-committee meeting of MCCI chaired by its convener Khawaja Suhail Tufail was also attended by FTO Multan Incharge Dr. Khalil Ahmad, FBR focal person Muhammad Sarfraz and Inland Revenue officer Muhammad Amjad, MCCI spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

MCCI raised serious concerns over FBR’s planned enforcement of SRO 1525, SRO 1525-D(I) and SRO 1842(I)/2023 from Feb 1, 2023, to link wholesalers, retailers, distributors and all sectors of FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) with Point of Sale system.

MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal said that industrialists and the business community truly believed the economy can not move forward to betterment without documentation, however, consultations with the business community were vital before enforcing such SROs.

He said the SROs can hardly bring improvement in the economy in the circumstances wherein these have caused a disturbance in the business and industry circles.

He said abrupt enforcement of SROs from Feb 2024 would negatively impact business and its enforcement should be deferred immediately. Instead, an awareness campaign on SROs be initiated to pave the way for gradual enforcement.

Dr. Khalil Ahmad, in charge FTO Multan office advised industrialists to send their recommendations directly to FBR in this connection.

It was decided that MCCI would file an appeal with the FTO and hold a press conference to raise their voice through media.