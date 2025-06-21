36.8 C
Business

Mandviwalla to move recommendations on the Finance Bill, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla to move that the recommendations on the Finance Bill, 2025, containing the Annual Budget Statement, as reported by the Committee, be adopted.
The Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue to present report of the Committee on the proposals for making recommendations on the Finance Bill, 2025, containing the Annual Budget Statement.
Further consideration of the following motion moved by Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance and Revenue, on 10th June, 2025, “That the Senate may make recommendations to the National Assembly on the Finance Bill, 2025, containing the Annual Budget Statement, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”
